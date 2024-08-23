H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $468.85. 1,538,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,387. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.47. The firm has a market cap of $435.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,643,175 shares of company stock worth $740,581,546. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.