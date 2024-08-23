HI (HI) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. HI has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $213,286.42 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,340.97 or 0.99847473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008285 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012331 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049109 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $211,498.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

