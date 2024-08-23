HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $259,250.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Mary A. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $259,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,691.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $53.00. 66,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNI. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Report on HNI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.