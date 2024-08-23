Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 1.7% Higher

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $372.22 and last traded at $371.64. 496,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,428,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

The company has a market cap of $370.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somnio Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $1,157,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.6% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

