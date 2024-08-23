HUNT Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. HUNT has a total market cap of $58.32 million and $758,620.99 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000088 BTC.
HUNT Token Profile
HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.
