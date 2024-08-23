Huobi BTC Price Hits $27,603.66 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $27,603.66 or 0.44693695 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $26.76 million and approximately $5,693.02 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

