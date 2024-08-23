Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
H has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.38.
Hydro One Price Performance
Hydro One Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
