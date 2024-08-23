IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin Sells 14,000 Shares

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IMG stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.02. 1,184,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.28.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

