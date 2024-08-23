IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Price Target Cut to $2.50

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 259.92% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ ICCM opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

