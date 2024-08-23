IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IDA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.46. The company had a trading volume of 71,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $93.71.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in IDACORP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.