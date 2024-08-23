iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $127.73 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00002759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $127.73 million and $5.87 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,974.15 or 1.00041413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012421 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007152 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.67257356 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $4,651,081.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

