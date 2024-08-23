Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA) Insider Bronwyn Barnes Acquires 550,000 Shares of Stock

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX:IDA – Get Free Report) insider Bronwyn Barnes acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$38,500.00 ($26,013.51).

Bronwyn Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Bronwyn Barnes purchased 450,000 shares of Indiana Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$35,100.00 ($23,716.22).

Indiana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

About Indiana Resources

Indiana Resources Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Australia. It primarily holds interests in the Gawler Craton gold project that covers an area of 5,713 square kilometers located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as IMX Resources Limited and changed its name to Indiana Resources Limited in June 2016.

