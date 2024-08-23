Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Insider Acquires A$757,411.20 in Stock

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Clarke acquired 71,400 shares of Infratil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.61 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$757,411.20 ($511,764.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.84.

Infratil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Infratil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

Infratil Company Profile

Infratil Limited is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital Infrastructure, renewables, and social infrastructure. They prefer to invest in renewable electricity, data centers, telecommunications networks healthcare, and airports. It invests around the world. Infratil Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

