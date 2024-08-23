InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
IHT stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.
Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
