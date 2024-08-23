Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,739.09).

K3 Business Technology Group Trading Down 1.4 %

KBT stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 70 ($0.91). The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 123 ($1.60). The company has a market cap of £31.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

