Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,739.09).
K3 Business Technology Group Trading Down 1.4 %
KBT stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 70 ($0.91). The company had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 123 ($1.60). The company has a market cap of £31.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile
