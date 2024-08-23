Insider Buying: Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Free Report) Director Gregory J. Crawford acquired 10,000 shares of Quipt Home Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.
Quipt Home Medical Price Performance
