Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells $485,094.16 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,568.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

