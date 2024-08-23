Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $5,232,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,190,909.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.04. 446,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.65.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,238,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,898,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,278,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,609,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.