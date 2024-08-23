Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells 2,975 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.86. The stock had a trading volume of 932,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,423. The company has a market cap of $168.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5,293.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,620,000 after purchasing an additional 473,416 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

