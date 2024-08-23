Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CFO David Garfinkle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.82. 778,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. CoreCivic's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 1,284.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 506,522 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 530,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $6,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

