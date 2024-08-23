Insider Selling: CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sells 13,898 Shares of Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $17,094.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,156.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

CTMX opened at $1.19 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 393.3% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,153,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 919,420 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 833,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

