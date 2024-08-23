Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells 3,164 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $69,671.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,911.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, David Brainard sold 661 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $14,535.39.

On Friday, August 16th, David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $20,674.68.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, David Brainard sold 2,043 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $42,821.28.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $20.56 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $713.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 204,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

