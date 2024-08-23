Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $13,216,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Trading Up 2.2 %

GKOS traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.89. 412,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.48. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $6,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GKOS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

