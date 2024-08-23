Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Chairman Sells $894,697.84 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mark Evan Jones sold 14,030 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,163,928.80.

On Monday, August 19th, Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,003,189.25.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,956,000 after buying an additional 879,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 428,355 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.