Insider Selling: H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insider Sells $583,310.00 in Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.4 %

HRB stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4,152.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,756.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

