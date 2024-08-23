Insider Selling: Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Sells 48,366 Shares of Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of WVE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 581,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,807. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $703.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -1.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

