Insider Selling: YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Sells 97,803 Shares of Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Alex McIntosh sold 97,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £513,465.75 ($667,185.23).

YouGov Price Performance

Shares of YouGov stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 514 ($6.68). 198,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 496.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 826.44. YouGov plc has a twelve month low of GBX 402.63 ($5.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,240 ($16.11). The company has a market cap of £598.66 million, a PE ratio of 2,580.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Get YouGov alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on YOU. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.59) to GBX 810 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.99) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Monday, June 24th.

About YouGov

(Get Free Report)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.