Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $158.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.05. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $158.70.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,495,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 94,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

