Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $488.48 and last traded at $485.50. Approximately 258,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,541,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after buying an additional 678,375 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

