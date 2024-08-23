InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.75

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 29887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 282.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99.
InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 900.00%.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
