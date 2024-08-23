InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.75

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 29887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 282.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

