Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172.10 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.23). 217,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 301,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.23).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.61 million, a P/E ratio of 955.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.74.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

