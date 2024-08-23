Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PID. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PID stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 76,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,450. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $886.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

