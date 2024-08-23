Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Evercore ISI

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.13.
Invesco Trading Down 0.1 %
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $61,795,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $59,713,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $41,475,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
