Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Holdings Raised by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 103,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 865,192 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

