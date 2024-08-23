Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 523.9% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 43,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,386 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 115,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,996,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $174.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

