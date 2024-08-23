Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.13

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.13 and last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 13630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 581,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34,506.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after buying an additional 362,321 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3,290.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 229,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.