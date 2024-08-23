Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allstate (ALL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allstate (NYSE: ALL) in the last few weeks:
- 8/21/2024 – Allstate was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/16/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2024 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $199.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2024 – Allstate had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $199.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.
- 8/9/2024 – Allstate was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/5/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $191.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/1/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $213.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $197.00 to $199.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.
- 7/11/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2024 – Allstate had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.
Allstate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.01. The company had a trading volume of 748,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,307. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $184.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.09.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,938 shares of company stock worth $19,982,140. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
