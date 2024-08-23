Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allstate (ALL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allstate (NYSE: ALL) in the last few weeks:

8/21/2024 – Allstate was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/16/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $199.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Allstate had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $199.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

8/9/2024 – Allstate was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $191.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $213.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $197.00 to $199.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

7/11/2024 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2024 – Allstate had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.01. The company had a trading volume of 748,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,307. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $184.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.09.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,938 shares of company stock worth $19,982,140. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

