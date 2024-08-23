Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS):
- 8/13/2024 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $2.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – D-Wave Quantum is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
D-Wave Quantum Price Performance
NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 797,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,643. The company has a market cap of $177.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.98. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $47,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 962,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,539.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
