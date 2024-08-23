Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS):

8/13/2024 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $2.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – D-Wave Quantum is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 797,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,643. The company has a market cap of $177.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.98. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Get D-Wave Quantum Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $47,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 962,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,539.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Carroll Investors Inc increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.