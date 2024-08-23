Investment (LON:INV) Hits New 52-Week High at $366.00

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 366 ($4.76), with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.72).

Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4,537.50 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 355.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 332.47.

Investment Company Profile

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

