Investors Purchase High Volume of Bloom Energy Call Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 20,959 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 124% compared to the average volume of 9,363 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 131.5% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,733 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

