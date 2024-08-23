Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.85. 1,529,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $112.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.47, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

