iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $565.23. 2,445,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,253. The stock has a market cap of $487.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $549.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

