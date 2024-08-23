iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 396,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,893,000 after acquiring an additional 368,962 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,523,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,548. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.