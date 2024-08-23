iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.90

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.90 and last traded at $100.80, with a volume of 4871798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

