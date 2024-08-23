iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,847 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.