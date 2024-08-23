iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.0% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $31,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.61. 1,402,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.02. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

