iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.84

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 157538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
