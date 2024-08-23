iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.84

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 157538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

