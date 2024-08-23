iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.84

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWXGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 157538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

