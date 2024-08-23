iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,387 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.3% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.70% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $84,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,909 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,074,000 after purchasing an additional 973,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,285,000 after purchasing an additional 965,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $107.30. 286,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.