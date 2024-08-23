iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.84

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 75031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Idaho Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 23,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,083,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,903,000 after acquiring an additional 965,450 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,465,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

