iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI) Trading 0% Higher

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $49.39. Approximately 1,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

